Penn State goes for pick six to take the lead over Michigan

The Penn State Nittany Lions were getting thoroughly worked by the Michigan Wolverines in a top-10 showdown in Ann Arbor, with the home team running up and down the field at will.

Penn State did get one big play from Sean Clifford to set up a touchdown but it was the lone spark in the game for James Franklin’s team. The Wolverines got the ball back after that score with a 13-7 lead and were marching down the field when Penn State’s defense showed up in a big way.

PICK SIX NITTANY LIONS ! ‍❄️



Michigan 13, Penn State 14



All of a sudden, it’s 14-13 Penn State despite being dominated on the stat sheet. The Nittany Lions do need to be more consistent offensively but now have some breathing room. It’s essentially a whole new game now and Penn State has played much worse than Michigan. The Wolverines did settle for some field goals early in the contest and they’d like to have those drives back at this time.