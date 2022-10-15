Penn State and Michigan get into it in the tunnel at The Big House during halftime

The No. 5 Michigan Wolverines and No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions are entangled in a tight top 10 battle at the Big House this afternoon. UM took a 16-14 lead into the half and we had some light tusslin’ and jawjacking between the two squads in the tunnel.

If you’re at work, turn down the sound. Def a bit NSFW.

Some halftime tunnel shenanigans happening. pic.twitter.com/FwxgXdO7jj — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) October 15, 2022

It’s been a good while since we’ve seen a good, old fashioned tunnel tussle between two rivals like this. Older venues like Michigan Stadium usually have a central tunnel, forcing the two teams to exit the field side by side. And occasionally, there will be minor dust ups like this.

This is, of course, the biggest game for the Big Ten in Week 7 as the two undefeated schools vie to maintain its spot near the top of the conference standings. The Wolverines have maintained its advantage into the early stages of the second half.