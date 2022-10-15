 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Penn State and Michigan get into it in the tunnel at The Big House during halftime

There’s only one way on the field at Michigan Stadium, and it caused a ruckus during halftime of today’s game.

By Collin Sherwin and Nick Simon
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards runs the ball vs. the Penn State Nittany Lions on Oct. 15, 2022. at Michigan Stadium. Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 5 Michigan Wolverines and No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions are entangled in a tight top 10 battle at the Big House this afternoon. UM took a 16-14 lead into the half and we had some light tusslin’ and jawjacking between the two squads in the tunnel.

If you’re at work, turn down the sound. Def a bit NSFW.

It’s been a good while since we’ve seen a good, old fashioned tunnel tussle between two rivals like this. Older venues like Michigan Stadium usually have a central tunnel, forcing the two teams to exit the field side by side. And occasionally, there will be minor dust ups like this.

This is, of course, the biggest game for the Big Ten in Week 7 as the two undefeated schools vie to maintain its spot near the top of the conference standings. The Wolverines have maintained its advantage into the early stages of the second half.

