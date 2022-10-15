Tanner Morgan punched in the head, down for Minnesota vs. Illinois

4:15 p.m. ET Update: Morgan was taken to a local medical center for further testing on what is officially being called an “upper-body injury.”

Update: #Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan was transported to a local medical center for assessment on what was termed an upper-body injury, head coach PJ Fleck said after 26-14 loss to Illinois on Saturday. Sixth-year senior was alert and with mom Pat and wife Sarah, Fleck said. — Andy Greder (@andygreder) October 15, 2022

Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan is down after capping a run, and it appears he was punched in the head by the Illinois Fighting Illini’s Gabe Jacas.

punched Tanner Morgan right in the damn head pic.twitter.com/46moJ2AZEa — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 15, 2022

Tanner Morgan of Minnesota being carted off from the sideline



10 minutes remaining in the game



Illinois 23

Minnesota 14 — Dante J Furco (@DanteFurco) October 15, 2022

Morgan is one of the biggest veteran signal callers in all of college football, with starts in five consecutive seasons for Minny. The sixth-year senior was 79 for 112 passing for 1143 yards this year, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

Morgan did struggle today so far, going 4-12 for just 21 yards passing with an interception, and having six carries for just 23 yards and a TD.

Illinois leads 23-14 with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and without Morgan the Gophers are unlikely to knock off the 5-1 Illini, who are very much in the mix for the Big Ten West championship.

Once we have a full update on Morgan’s status we’ll add it here. Minnesota closed as a 4.5 point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.