Tanner Morgan punched in the head, down for Minnesota vs. Illinois

The Gophers QB takes a brutal hit, and is carted off the field in Champaign.

By Collin Sherwin
Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan scores a touchdown during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

4:15 p.m. ET Update: Morgan was taken to a local medical center for further testing on what is officially being called an “upper-body injury.”

Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan is down after capping a run, and it appears he was punched in the head by the Illinois Fighting Illini’s Gabe Jacas.

Morgan is one of the biggest veteran signal callers in all of college football, with starts in five consecutive seasons for Minny. The sixth-year senior was 79 for 112 passing for 1143 yards this year, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

Morgan did struggle today so far, going 4-12 for just 21 yards passing with an interception, and having six carries for just 23 yards and a TD.

Illinois leads 23-14 with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and without Morgan the Gophers are unlikely to knock off the 5-1 Illini, who are very much in the mix for the Big Ten West championship.

Once we have a full update on Morgan’s status we’ll add it here. Minnesota closed as a 4.5 point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

