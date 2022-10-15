Tanner Morgan punched in the head, down for Minnesota vs. Illinois

4:15 p.m. ET Update: Morgan was taken to a local medical center for further testing on what is officially being called an “upper-body injury.”
Update: #Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan was transported to a local medical center for assessment on what was termed an upper-body injury, head coach PJ Fleck said after 26-14 loss to Illinois on Saturday. Sixth-year senior was alert and with mom Pat and wife Sarah, Fleck said.— Andy Greder (@andygreder) October 15, 2022
Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan is down after capping a run, and it appears he was punched in the head by the Illinois Fighting Illini’s Gabe Jacas.
punched Tanner Morgan right in the damn head pic.twitter.com/46moJ2AZEa— Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 15, 2022
Tanner Morgan of Minnesota being carted off from the sideline— Dante J Furco (@DanteFurco) October 15, 2022
10 minutes remaining in the game
Illinois 23
Minnesota 14
Morgan is one of the biggest veteran signal callers in all of college football, with starts in five consecutive seasons for Minny. The sixth-year senior was 79 for 112 passing for 1143 yards this year, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
Morgan did struggle today so far, going 4-12 for just 21 yards passing with an interception, and having six carries for just 23 yards and a TD.
Illinois leads 23-14 with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and without Morgan the Gophers are unlikely to knock off the 5-1 Illini, who are very much in the mix for the Big Ten West championship.
Once we have a full update on Morgan’s status we’ll add it here. Minnesota closed as a 4.5 point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.
