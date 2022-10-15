 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Michigan RB Blake Corum rips off 61-yard touchdown run to open up two-score lead over Penn State

The Heisman candidate showed off the wheels on this massive touchdown run.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Penn State v Michigan
Blake Corum of the Michigan Wolverines runs up the field in the first half of a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines saw their game against the Penn State Nittany Lions swing on two plays in the first half, with Sean Clifford’s big run and the pick-six giving the road team a 14-13 lead. The game once again swung on two plays in the third quarter and this time, it was the Wolverines who benefitted. After stopping Penn State on fourth down, Michigan handed the rock to its star running back Blake Corum on first down. The rest was history.

All of a sudden, what was a 24-17 Michigan lead became a 31-17 advantage and completely tilted the momentum in the home team’s favor. For Corum, it was his 13th rushing touchdown of the season which gives him the lead in that category. The Heisman candidate is sitting at +1200 to win the honor on DraftKings Sportsbook at the moment, and he could keep climbing if he has more runs like this.

More From DraftKings Nation