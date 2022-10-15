Xavier Hutchinson drops potential go-ahead touchdown for Iowa State

Saturday’s Big 12 battle between the No. 22 Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones went down to the wire. After Texas re-took the lead on a Xavier Worthy touchdown reception, Iowa State had a chance to strike a knockout blow of its own.

Quarterback Hunter Dekker found wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson in his own zip code on the ensuing drive and, oh no. Cyclones, no.

oh no iowa state pic.twitter.com/GbB3sUzc1N — mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) October 15, 2022

Just an absolutely brutal drop for the veteran wide receiver, who had been ISU’s biggest offensive playmaker for the afternoon. The FS1 commentators broke it down afterwards and if he doesn’t leave his feet on the jump, he walks into the end-zone.

Hutchinson would somewhat redeem himself by snagging a pass on 4th an 10 a few plays later for the first down, giving him 10 catches for 154 yards on the afternoon. On the next play, however, Dekker had the ball knocked loose on a play that looked like targeting but wasn’t called, leaving ISU head coach Matt Campbell incensed. With possession, UT was able to run the clock out and escape with the win.