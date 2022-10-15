Michigan blasts Penn State to stay undefeated, in line for Big Ten title

The No. 5 Michigan Wolverines stayed undefeated after dominating the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. Led by a spectacular performance on the ground, Michigan easily handled Penn State 41-17 to remain perfect in conference play. The win sets up the Wolverines to be in play for the Big Ten title.

Block M finished with 396 yards on the ground, sparked by Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum each surpassing the century mark in rushing yards. Edwards had 16 carries for 173 yards and two touchdowns while Corum pitched in with 28 carries for 166 yards and two scores himself. Conversely, the Wolverines' defense limited Penn State to 188 yards on the ground on just 21 attempts.

Though the Nittany Lions carried a two-point deficit into halftime it proved to be a tale of two halves after the Wolverines controlled the second half. Penn State was limited to just a field goal in the third quarter and held scoreless in the fourth. The Wolverines on the other hand added 25 points in the second half to run away with the victory.

Penn State was thoroughly outmatched on both sides of the line, and Michigan’s ease in running the ball is only more impressive given the Nittany Lions’ top-ranked defense against the run. A win against a top-ranked opponent is significant, but the manner in which the Wolverines ran through Penn State could be a sign of how formidable they are heading into the remainder of the season.