Streaker leveled at Ole Miss-Auburn game

If you were watching Saturday’s SEC matchup between No. 9 Ole Miss and Auburn, you may have why ESPN’s cameras went to a large wide shot midway through the fourth quarter. You may also be wondering why you heard all of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium collectively react to something off camera with a huge “OOOHHHHHH!”

Well, a streaker broke loose on the field and met swift justice as soon as he reached the end zone.

That Mississippi Highway patrolman had to have played football in his younger days because that was quite the hit he laid on that young man. He led with his shoulder, so he won’t get flagged for targeting.

In sports broadcasting, the general rule is to go either go to a wideshot or to cut away completely whenever there is a streaker, just to avoid advertising the act. But the reaction alone made clear the situation off camera.

The Rebels scored a touchdown almost immediately afterwards to take a two-touchdown lead on the Tigers. The game is currently in a weather delay with just over six minutes left. We’ll see if there’s any other fresh from the Grove Ole Miss student who will try something like this once the game resumes.