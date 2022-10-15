Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Women’s boxing gets a huge spotlight Saturday afternoon at O2 Arena in London. An all-women’s card is topped by Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall’s middleweight showdown, but it is preceded by a massive junior lightweight bout. Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner face off with the WBC, WBO, IBF, and The Ring titles all on the line.

Mayer holds the WBO, IBF, and The Ring titles having successfully retained them in her last bout, a unanimous decision win over Jennifer Han in April. Baumgardner holds the WBC and IBO titles and is coming off an April unanimous decision victory over Edith Soledad Matthysse.

Mayer comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is a -285 favorite while Baumgardner is a +220 underdog. A Mayer decision is the favored fight outcome at -190 while a Baumgardner decision follows at +400. A Baumgardner stoppage is +600 and a Mayer stoppage is +850.

