When was the last time Tennessee beat Alabama?

Saturday’s SEC showdown between the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers is the most anticipated matchup in this series’ history in quite some time. Since Nick Saban’s arrival to Tuscaloosa, AL, the historic “Third Saturday in October” has been completely one-sided, with the Tide dominating the Volunteers.
The last time Tennessee defeated Alabama was in 2006, when the Vols edged the Crimson Tide 16-13 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. The Vols managed to win despite quarterback Erik Ainge throwing three interceptions in the game. Future NFL Pro Bowl running back Arian Foster punched in a touchdown on the ground and caught five receptions for 42 yards in the victory.
That 2006 game was a perfect illustration of how different both programs were the last time UT got the edge in the series. The Vols were nearing the end of national championship winning head coach Phillip Fulmer’s tenure in Knoxville, while the Tide were in the final year of the Mike Shula era. In fact, this loss helped lead to Shula’s ouster just one month later, setting the table for the hiring of Saban from the Miami Dolphins.
Since then, well, here’s the results:
Bama vs. Tennessee since 2007
|Year
|Location
|Winner
|Score
|Loser
|Score
|2007
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|Alabama
|41
|Tennessee
|17
|2008
|Knoxville, TN
|Alabama
|29
|Tennessee
|9
|2009
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|Alabama
|12
|Tennessee
|10
|2010
|Knoxville, TN
|Alabama
|41
|Tennessee
|10
|2011
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|Alabama
|37
|Tennessee
|6
|2012
|Knoxville, TN
|Alabama
|44
|Tennessee
|13
|2013
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|Alabama
|45
|Tennessee
|10
|2014
|Knoxville, TN
|Alabama
|34
|Tennessee
|20
|2015
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|Alabama
|19
|Tennessee
|14
|2016
|Knoxville, TN
|Alabama
|49
|Tennessee
|10
|2017
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|Alabama
|45
|Tennessee
|7
|2018
|Knoxville, TN
|Alabama
|58
|Tennessee
|21
|2019
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|Alabama
|35
|Tennessee
|13
|2020
|Knoxville, TN
|Alabama
|48
|Tennessee
|17
|2021
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|Alabama
|52
|Tennessee
|24
A win on Saturday would snap a 15-game losing streak in this series for Tennessee.