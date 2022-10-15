When was the last time Tennessee beat Alabama?

Saturday’s SEC showdown between the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers is the most anticipated matchup in this series’ history in quite some time. Since Nick Saban’s arrival to Tuscaloosa, AL, the historic “Third Saturday in October” has been completely one-sided, with the Tide dominating the Volunteers.

The last time Tennessee defeated Alabama was in 2006, when the Vols edged the Crimson Tide 16-13 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. The Vols managed to win despite quarterback Erik Ainge throwing three interceptions in the game. Future NFL Pro Bowl running back Arian Foster punched in a touchdown on the ground and caught five receptions for 42 yards in the victory.

That 2006 game was a perfect illustration of how different both programs were the last time UT got the edge in the series. The Vols were nearing the end of national championship winning head coach Phillip Fulmer’s tenure in Knoxville, while the Tide were in the final year of the Mike Shula era. In fact, this loss helped lead to Shula’s ouster just one month later, setting the table for the hiring of Saban from the Miami Dolphins.

Since then, well, here’s the results:

Bama vs. Tennessee since 2007 Year Location Winner Score Loser Score Year Location Winner Score Loser Score 2007 Tuscaloosa, AL Alabama 41 Tennessee 17 2008 Knoxville, TN Alabama 29 Tennessee 9 2009 Tuscaloosa, AL Alabama 12 Tennessee 10 2010 Knoxville, TN Alabama 41 Tennessee 10 2011 Tuscaloosa, AL Alabama 37 Tennessee 6 2012 Knoxville, TN Alabama 44 Tennessee 13 2013 Tuscaloosa, AL Alabama 45 Tennessee 10 2014 Knoxville, TN Alabama 34 Tennessee 20 2015 Tuscaloosa, AL Alabama 19 Tennessee 14 2016 Knoxville, TN Alabama 49 Tennessee 10 2017 Tuscaloosa, AL Alabama 45 Tennessee 7 2018 Knoxville, TN Alabama 58 Tennessee 21 2019 Tuscaloosa, AL Alabama 35 Tennessee 13 2020 Knoxville, TN Alabama 48 Tennessee 17 2021 Tuscaloosa, AL Alabama 52 Tennessee 24

A win on Saturday would snap a 15-game losing streak in this series for Tennessee.