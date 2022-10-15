When was the last time the Phillies were in the NLCS?

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking like the 2022 Cinderella Story, their latest victory over the No. 2 seeded Atlanta Braves in the NLDS 3-1. The Phillies entered the postseason as the No. 6 seed, beating out the Milwaukee Brewers to make it into the playoffs. Philadelphia went home with the series vs. the Braves tied 1-1. The Phillies were able to win two in a row, including Game 4 on Saturday 7-3, to advance the NLCS. We go over their history in the series and last appearance.

Phillies playoff history

The last time the Phillies were in the NLCS was in 2010. That was two seasons after the team won the World Series in 2008 over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Phillies advanced to three straight NLCS fro 08-10. Philadelphia lost to the New York Yankees in the World Series in 2009 in six games.

Back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, the Phillies advanced to the NLCS plenty of times. They lost three straight from 1976-1978 before winning their first in 1980. Philadelphia would also win the NLCS in 1983. Their next visit wouldn’t be until 10 years later in 1993, when the Phillies advanced to the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Overall, the Phils are 5-4 in the NLCS.