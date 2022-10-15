Georgia WR Ladd McConkey suffers left leg injury

Update: McConkey has been seen out of the medical tent and has his helmet on the sidelines. He hasn’t come back in the game yet, and the team will likely hold him out unless they need him.

Ladd McConkey just came out of the injury tent...Appears to be walking fine. — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) October 15, 2022

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs look like they are participating in a scrimmage as they are taking on Vanderbilt on Saturday. While up 28-0 in the 3rd quarter, the Bulldogs got some bad news. After catching a sideline pass from quarterback Stetson Bennett, WR Ladd McConkey came down awkwardly. He stayed on the ground and then was taken into the medical tent for further examination.

He wasn’t limping heavily when he went into the tent, but he definitely seemed like he was in pain on the ground. Before exiting, McConkey had three receptions for 31 yards. He was second on the team for receiving yards entering today’s game. On the year, he has 25 receptions for 313 yards and a touchdown. If he cannot continue playing, you will likely see Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint get some extra targets, as well as Georgia swiftly getting their key players out of this blowout game.