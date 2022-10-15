What are Bryce Young’s odds to win Heisman Trophy during Week 7?

After sitting out last week with an injury, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young finds himself in the middle of a heavyweight fight in a top 10 battle against Tennessee this afternoon. After a slow start, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner has helped bring the Crimson Tide back in the ballgame and has them in a position to win in the second half.

Ler’s go over if his Heisman Trophy odds have moved because of this performance. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bryce Young Heisman Trophy odds

Odds this week: +1000

Odds last week: +1400

Young’s odds have inched up compared to where it was a week ago. He is now third on the board behind Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud (-120) and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker (+800), who is also trying to improve his stock in this game. We’ll see how the final outcome affects things.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.