Columbus Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, finish line, prize money, more

The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon is back for its 42nd year. The race runs a cloverleaf design and is a Boston Marathon qualifier race. It was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but returned last year with over 8,000 runners and raised more than $1 million for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. This year’s race is expected to have more than 12,000 runners.
Start time
The corrals open at 6 a.m. The wheelchair division starts racing at 7:25 a.m. ET and the marathon and have marathon start at 7:30 a.m.
How to watch
There will be no dedicated live coverage of the race. There will likely be local coverage after the race ends.
Course map
The race starts at North Bank Park at 311 W. Long Street. The field runs four miles down Broad Street before circling back and running by Nationwide Children’s Hospital during the ninth mile. Mile 11 through 13 run on High Street and then through Upper Arlington and Grandview Heights before circling back to North Bank Park.
List of road closures starting at 4 a.m.:
- Cozzins Street at West Spring Street
- West Spring Street at West Street
- Neil Avenue at New Public Lane
- Marconi Boulevard at West Street
- West Long Street at Marconi Boulevard
- East Long Street at North High Street
- West Broad Street at High Street
Weather
It will be approximately 41 degrees when the race starts with a “RealFeel” of approximately 40 degrees. There’s no chance of participation and it should be mostly sunny throughout the race. When the first runners reach the finish line, it will be in the low 50s.
Prize money
MARATHON
- First: $4,000
- Second: $2,500
- Third: $1,500
1/2 MARATHON
- First: $2,500
- Second: $1,000
- Third: $500
OHIOIAN (FULL MARATHON)
- First: $1,000
- Second: $750
- Third: $500
MASTERS (40 AND OLDER, FULL MARATHON)
- First: $750
- Second: $400
- Third: $250
WHEELCHAIR (FULL MARATHON)
- First: $500
- Second: $350
- Third: $200
WHEELCHAIR (1/2 MARATHON - OPEN)
- First: $400
- Second: $250
- Third: $100
WHEELCHAIR (1/2 MARATHON - T51/T52/T33)
- First: $400
- Second: $250
- Third: $100
Who won the last race?
Kristoffer Mugrage won the men’s marathon with a time of 2:17:03. Nick French (2:21:59) and Trevor Conde (2:22:11) finished second and third, respectively. Ohio State alum Sakiko Minagawa won the women’s marathon with a time of 2:41:12. Emma McCarron (2:44:13) and Ashton Swinford (2:47:09) finished second and third, respectively.