Columbus Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, finish line, prize money, more

The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon is back for its 42nd year. The race runs a cloverleaf design and is a Boston Marathon qualifier race. It was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but returned last year with over 8,000 runners and raised more than $1 million for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. This year’s race is expected to have more than 12,000 runners.

Start time

The corrals open at 6 a.m. The wheelchair division starts racing at 7:25 a.m. ET and the marathon and have marathon start at 7:30 a.m.

How to watch

There will be no dedicated live coverage of the race. There will likely be local coverage after the race ends.

Course map

The race starts at North Bank Park at 311 W. Long Street. The field runs four miles down Broad Street before circling back and running by Nationwide Children’s Hospital during the ninth mile. Mile 11 through 13 run on High Street and then through Upper Arlington and Grandview Heights before circling back to North Bank Park.

Link to map

List of road closures starting at 4 a.m.:

Cozzins Street at West Spring Street

West Spring Street at West Street

Neil Avenue at New Public Lane

Marconi Boulevard at West Street

West Long Street at Marconi Boulevard

East Long Street at North High Street

West Broad Street at High Street

Weather

It will be approximately 41 degrees when the race starts with a “RealFeel” of approximately 40 degrees. There’s no chance of participation and it should be mostly sunny throughout the race. When the first runners reach the finish line, it will be in the low 50s.

Prize money

MARATHON

First: $4,000

Second: $2,500

Third: $1,500

1/2 MARATHON

First: $2,500

Second: $1,000

Third: $500

OHIOIAN (FULL MARATHON)

First: $1,000

Second: $750

Third: $500

MASTERS (40 AND OLDER, FULL MARATHON)

First: $750

Second: $400

Third: $250

WHEELCHAIR (FULL MARATHON)

First: $500

Second: $350

Third: $200

WHEELCHAIR (1/2 MARATHON - OPEN)

First: $400

Second: $250

Third: $100​

WHEELCHAIR (1/2 MARATHON - T51/T52/T33)

First: $400

Second: $250

Third: $100

Who won the last race?

Kristoffer Mugrage won the men’s marathon with a time of 2:17:03. Nick French (2:21:59) and Trevor Conde (2:22:11) finished second and third, respectively. Ohio State alum Sakiko Minagawa won the women’s marathon with a time of 2:41:12. Emma McCarron (2:44:13) and Ashton Swinford (2:47:09) finished second and third, respectively.