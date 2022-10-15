Detroit Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, finish line, prize money, more

The Detroit Marathon runs on Sunday, and for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the race will run across the Ambassador Bridge into Windsor, Ontario, and then across the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel back into Detroit. The course has added some new spots for the first time, marking a change to the race.

Start time

The marathon gets started at 7 a.m. ET.

How to watch

Local news will have post-race coverage, but it’s unclear if there will be any live coverage. The marathon’s Facebook page will have video, but it’s unclear if the Live section will be airing anything during the race.

Course map

The starting line is at W. Fort Street and 2nd Ave and the runners finish at Campus Martius Park. At the third mile they cross the Ambassador Bridge into Windsor in Canada. The run south and loop back before running along Riverside Drive next to the Detroit River. In the seventh mile, the field runs through the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel back into Detroit. From there, runners go north through downtown Detroit, before cutting back and going east. They loop back for the finish on the southern side of downtown.

Link to map and turn-by-turn instructions

Weather

It will be approximately 42 degrees and feel like 39 at 7 a.m., per Accuweather. There are clouds in the forecast, but it should be mostly sunny with no precipitation. It will be in the high 40s when the first runners cross the finish line.

Prize money

The Open male and female prize money includes $4,000 for first place, $2,000 for second place, and $1,000 for third place. The Masters male and female prize money includes $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second place, and $500 for third place. If a Masters runner also places in the Overall division, they will receive both cash awards.

Who won the last race?

It was a Michigan sweep of the men’s race in 2021. Ryan Corby won with a time of 2:22:03 and was followed by Matthew McSween at 2:25:48 and Charles Smogoleski at 2:28:42. Massachusetts runner Becca Addison won the women’s race with a time of 2:51:08. Michigan runer Amy Corby finsihed second at 2:53:02 and New York runner Valentyna Poltavska finished third at 2:54:45.