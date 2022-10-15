 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Taulia Tagovailoa carted off field during Maryland vs. Indiana game

The senior starter leaves the game in one where the Terps are in danger of being upset already.

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland Terrapins starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has suffered a leg injury and has been carted off the field during Saturday’s road matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers. The injury occurred early in the fourth quarter as the Terps find themselves on the losing end of a tight 27-24 contest.

This is an extremely tough blow for Maryland as Tagovailoa has been the centerpiece of the team’s explosive offense. The senior QB and younger brother of Miami Dolphins stater Tua Tagovailoa has been a bellwether for the Terps this season, throwing for 1,731 yards passing with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Prior to the injury, he had gone 25-39 through the air for 270 yards and two touchdowns in this tight Big Ten East matchup. Backup Billy Edwards Jr. has stepped into his place.

Maryland closed as a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, but trails 27-24 with just over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.

