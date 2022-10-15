Taulia Tagovailoa carted off field during Maryland vs. Indiana game

Maryland Terrapins starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has suffered a leg injury and has been carted off the field during Saturday’s road matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers. The injury occurred early in the fourth quarter as the Terps find themselves on the losing end of a tight 27-24 contest.

#EwaBeach native Taulia Tagovailoa is carted off the field in the 4th qtr of Maryland's game vs Indiana. Looks like he takes a helmet to the knee that makes it bend awkwardly. No updated yet. Terrible to see. #CFBHawaii pic.twitter.com/YClyypIYD4 — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) October 15, 2022

Brutal for Taulia Tagovailoa, injured knee, clearly serious. pic.twitter.com/1JEbp3gKi0 — Pete Gilbert (@WBALPete) October 15, 2022

This is an extremely tough blow for Maryland as Tagovailoa has been the centerpiece of the team’s explosive offense. The senior QB and younger brother of Miami Dolphins stater Tua Tagovailoa has been a bellwether for the Terps this season, throwing for 1,731 yards passing with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Prior to the injury, he had gone 25-39 through the air for 270 yards and two touchdowns in this tight Big Ten East matchup. Backup Billy Edwards Jr. has stepped into his place.

Maryland closed as a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, but trails 27-24 with just over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.