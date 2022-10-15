What are Hendon Hooker’s odds to win Heisman Trophy following Week 7 win over Alabama?

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker came out victorious in a top 10 battle against Alabama this afternoon, leading the Volunteers to a 52-49 victory. The Vol gunslinger was excellent, going 21-30 through the air for 385 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He also added an additional 14 rushes for 56 yards on the ground.

More importantly, he played a large role in helping Tennessee take down Alabama for the first time since 2006. With 15 seconds left, he completed a pair of big passes to put the Vols in field goal range, allowing for kicker Chase McGrath to boot the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Ler’s go over if his Heisman Trophy odds have moved because of this performance. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hendon Hooker Heisman Trophy odds

Odds this week: +500

Odds last week: +1200

Hooker’s odds have gone up compared to where they were a week ago. He has overtaken USC’s Caleb Williams for the second spot, now sitting only behind Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud (-120) on the board. He was going blow for blow in this game with Alabama’s Bryce Young (+1400) and the two gunslingers were actually trading the No. 2 spot in real time throughout the second half. This entire game will serve as Hooker’s “Heisman moment” and he’ll have a solid case for the award.

