What No. 13 TCU’s win over No. 8 Oklahoma State means for Big 12 title, College Football Playoff

After a slow start in their showdown against the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys, the No. 13 TCU Horned Frogs rallied late to pull off a 43-40 double overtime victory in Fort Worth, TX, on Saturday. The Horned Frogs were down 24-7 in the second quarter before Max Duggan and company started storming their way back into this battle of Big 12 unbeatens. After opening the first OT period with a Duggan touchdown throw, Kendre Miller punched in the game-winning score in the second OT period to walk it off for the Horned Frogs.

TCU remains undefeated on the season, while Oklahoma State takes its first loss. Here’s the fallout in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff landscape with TCU’s win.

TCU is now 6-0 on the year and in the driver’s seat of what’s turning into a chaotic Big 12 title race. Half of its season is now over and the Horned Frogs still have a handful of quality teams like Kansas State, Texas, and Baylor left on the schedule, along with a potential spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. If the season ended today, they’d most likely be on the outside looking in on the College Football Playoff field. But with the powerhouses of the SEC and Big Ten likely to knock one another off, Sonny Dykes’ bunch could very well backdoor their way in a spot as long as it keeps winning.

For Oklahoma State, their College Football Playoff path is murky at the moment. But the Cowboys are still very much alive in the Big 12 title picture. It has a tough three-week stretch ahead of them with Texas, Kansas State, and Kansas on the horizon but if they can handle their business, they’ll earn a trip to Arlington, TX, for the Big 12 Championship Game. And if there’s enough chaos at the top of the polls, they’ll be right back in the mix for a potential playoff spot.