Full schedule for Phillies vs. Padres NLCS in 2022 MLB playoffs

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres meet in an unlikely NLCS in the 2022 MLB postseason. The Phillies were the No. 6 seed from the Wild Card in the NL and the Padres were the No. 5 seed, defeating the No. 4 New York Mets and top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers to advance.

The Phillies took out the St. Louis Cardinals and defending champion Atlanta Braves to reach their first NLCS since 2010. The Padres haven’t been in the NLCS since 1998, when they beat the Braves in six games, eventually going on to lose to the New York Yankees.

This may be the first time ever that the bottom two seeds in either the AL or NL advanced to the Championship round. It isn’t for a lack of star power. The reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper leads the Phillies after missing stretches of games this season. The Phillies ace Zack Wheeler finished second in Cy Young voting last season.

The Padres have Manny Machado, Juan Soto and a super deep lineup. Plus, top-end starters Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove, who pitched in both closeout games this postseason.

Below are the full list of dates for the 2022 NLCS.

Phillies vs. Padres NLCS schedule

Game 1: Phillies at Padres, Tuesday, Oct. 18, TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 2: Phillies at Padres, Wednesday, Oct. 19, TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 3: Padres at Phillies, Friday, Oct. 21, TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 4: Padres at Phillies, Saturday, Oct. 22, TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 5: Padres at Phillies, Sunday, Oct. 23, TBD, FOX/FS1*

Game 6: Phillies at Padres, Monday, Oct. 24, TBD, FOX/FS1*

Game 7: Phillies at Padres, Tuesday, Oct. 25, TBD, FOX/FS1*

*if necessary