USC WR Jordan Addison returns to sideline in crutches, out for rest of game vs. Utah

The transfer went down hard at the end of an end around.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison looks on during the college football game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the USC Trojans on October 1, 2022, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA.
Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Update: Addison is back on the sidelines but he’s in crutches so he’s not coming back for the rest of this game.

Update: Addison is going to the locker room, which is not a great sign for his availability for the final quarter of this game.

The USC Trojans are in a battle against the Utah Utes in a matchup that will determine a lot in the Pac-12 race and the road team is dealing with a key injury. Wide receiver Jordan Addison, the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner, went down after taking an end around about nine yards with a leg injury. Addison’s plant leg appeared to catch a bit of stuck grass and went down. Eventually, he walked on his own power to the medical tent.

Addison has been on fire in this game with 106 yards and a touchdown. He’s been influential in shifting Utah’s staunch defense and opening up opportunities for USC’s other receivers. We’ll see if he’s able to return in this crucial contest for USC’s Pac-12 title and College Football Playoff chances.

For the time being, USC will lean on Mario Williams and Tahj Washington in Addison’s absence.

