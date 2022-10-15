USC WR Jordan Addison returns to sideline in crutches, out for rest of game vs. Utah

Update: Addison is back on the sidelines but he’s in crutches so he’s not coming back for the rest of this game.

#USC WR Jordan Addison just returned to the sideline without pads and on crutches. pic.twitter.com/QXd9PsEssx — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) October 16, 2022

Update: Addison is going to the locker room, which is not a great sign for his availability for the final quarter of this game.

USC star receiver Jordan Addison gingerly walking into the locker room. — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) October 16, 2022

The USC Trojans are in a battle against the Utah Utes in a matchup that will determine a lot in the Pac-12 race and the road team is dealing with a key injury. Wide receiver Jordan Addison, the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner, went down after taking an end around about nine yards with a leg injury. Addison’s plant leg appeared to catch a bit of stuck grass and went down. Eventually, he walked on his own power to the medical tent.

Another angle of Jordan Addison’s knee pic.twitter.com/lFUMFojcns — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 16, 2022

Addison has been on fire in this game with 106 yards and a touchdown. He’s been influential in shifting Utah’s staunch defense and opening up opportunities for USC’s other receivers. We’ll see if he’s able to return in this crucial contest for USC’s Pac-12 title and College Football Playoff chances.

For the time being, USC will lean on Mario Williams and Tahj Washington in Addison’s absence.