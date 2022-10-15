What No. 4 Clemson’s win over Florida State means for College Football Playoff

The No. 4 Clemson Tigers had a bit of a scare late against the Florida State Seminoles but eventually held on for a 34-28 win over their ACC rivals. The Tigers did have a 34-14 lead for much of the game before getting soft defensively and giving up a few cheap scores.

Clemson remains undefeated on the season, while Florida State moves to 4-3. The Seminoles are largely out of the ACC picture and with Clemson defeating both Wake Forest and NC State, the only opponent the Tigers really have to worry about is Syracuse. That matchup takes place next week.

If Clemson can get past Syracuse, the rest of the schedule sets up well for the Tigers to make the College Football Playoff. An undefeated ACC champion is unlikely to be left out of the playoff and with Alabama’s loss to Tennessee, the SEC is in a bit of chaos. If things play out a certain way, the SEC might only have one team in the CFP. Clemson winning out would be part of that scenario.