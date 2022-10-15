How much are Devin Haney and George Kambosos, Jr. getting paid for Saturday’s title rematch

The lightweight division is getting some fireworks Saturday night as Devin Haney and George Kambosos, Jr. do battle for the undisputed lightweight championship. Haney won a unanimous decision in their first fight in June and looks to end this rivalry in short order.

In the first fight, Kambosos held three of the four major belts while Haney held the WBC title. Haney took less as he went on the road and challenged Kambosos to unify the division. This time, Essential Sports is reporting Haney will score a significantly higher pay day. He is due a base salary of $7 million and his PPV share could bring up to approximately $9.2 million.

Kambosos is reportedly earning $6 million as his base salary and another $1.9 million to bring him to $7.9 million in total pay. The sales on the ESPN event and overseas buys will be something to track in this battle for the undisputed championship.