 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Deontay Wilder knocks out Robert Helenius in the first round

The Bronze Bomber picks up his 43rd career win in style.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Deontay Wilder knocks out Robert Helenius in the first round during their WBC world heavyweight title eliminator bout at Barclays Center on October 15, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

A brutal first round knockout is how Deontay Wilder made quick work of his opponent Robert Helenius on Saturday night in Brooklyn.

Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KO’s) shows why he has the greatest knockout percentage of any heavyweight in the history of the sport The Bronze Bomber probably put himself in contention for the belts held by Oleksandr Usyk. A performances like this shows he’s a different fighter than the one that lost twice in a row to Fury in both 2020 and 2021.

Helenius moves to 31-4, and his time as a potential challenger for a heavyweight belt of any kind might have come to a close this evening.

As far as the next opponent, Usyk was at ringside tonight and would likely be interested in the payday that comes with Wilder. If not him, then look for Andy Ruiz or Anthony Joshua to potentially be on the docket next.

More From DraftKings Nation