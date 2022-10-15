When was the last time the Padres were in the NLCS?

The San Diego Padres have pulled off the upset over the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS with a 3-1 series win on Saturday night. The Padres entered the postseason as the No. 5 seed, having to face the New York Mets in the Wild Card round. San Diego was able to get past the Mets in three games and defeated the heavily favored NL West division rival in the NLDS to reach the Championship round, where they’ll face the Philadelphia Phillies. Let’s take a look at the NLCS history for the Pads.

Padres NLCS postseason history

The last time the Padres advanced to the NLCS was a while ago. Back in 1998, the Padres defeated the Atlanta Braves in six games to reach the World Series. San Diego would go on to lose to one of the greatest teams ever assembled, the ‘98 New York Yankees, who proceeded to sweep the Padres in four games.

Prior to 1998, the only other time the Padres have been to the NLCS was in 1984, when they defeated the Chicago Cubs in five games. The Padres would go on to lose to the Detroit Tigers in five games in the World Series. It’s unclear, but this may be the first time ever we’ve seen the bottom two seeds in the playoffs face each other in the Championship round. If it isn’t, it doesn’t happen often.