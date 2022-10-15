History of Phillies vs. Padres in the MLB postseason

The most unlikely of matchups has happened and it isn’t even all that surprising. The No. 5 San Diego Padres will host the No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 NLCS, which will begin next week on Tuesday with Game 1 at Petco Park. The two bottom seeded teams will face off in what should be an amazing series. Let’s go over the history (if any) of the two franchises in the postseason.

MLB postseason history: NLCS Phillies vs. Padres

The Phillies and Padres have never met in the playoffs. This isn’t all that surprising given the format and where both franchises have been at throughout the years. The Padres had a short run in the late ‘90s while the Phillies came to life in the late 2000s. Back in the ‘80s, the two teams just missed each other.

The Padres have only been to two NLCS — 1998 and 1984 — advancing to the World Series in both appearances. The Phillies have been there a bit more, most recently in 2010, when they went to three straight from 08-10. Philadelphia won the World Series in 2008 and lost in the championship round in 2009. The Pads lost in the 1998 World Series and 1984 WS. This would be the franchises first championship if it comes to that. The Phillies are 2-5 all-time in the World Series. They’re 5-4 in the NLCS.

The Padres and Phillies only played two series during the regular season in the first half. It’s been a while since the two teams have faced. The Phillies won the regular-season series 4-3. This should be a very competitive and exciting NLCS.