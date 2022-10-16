Dalvin Cook starting slow in Week 6 vs. Dolphins

The Minnesota Vikings are down south taking on the Miami Dolphins. Whether they are struggling with the heat or if they are dealing with a good Dolphins defense, they are off to a slow start as a whole, as they took a 10-3 lead into halftime. Running back Dalvin Cook is supposedly playing, although he has been rather non-existent in the offense.

At halftime, Cook only has five carries for nine yards. His longest rush of the game has gone for five yards, and he has yet to be targeted in the passing game. There isn’t any indication that Cook is injured, and it seems like the Vikings are struggling to move the ball as a whole against an above-average defense.

Teammate Alexander Mattison only has one carry for three yards, so it isn’t like Cook is in danger of losing his job. The sideline for the Viking was measured at 120 degrees at field level, so that may be playing a role. Either way, Minnesota has halftime to get back on track, as they need to come out and put together a scoring drive. They need to rely on Cook more, but we will see if that is what they end up doing.