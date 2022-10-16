 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for Week 7 of the NFL season

We’ve got an early look at Week 7 point spreads as the NFL wraps up Week 6.

By David Fucillo
Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. Sunday was a wild one with the Jets running away from the Packers in the fourth quarter to improve to 4-2 and the Giants coming back to beat the Ravens to improve to 5-1.

It was a busy weekend of teams over .500 facing off, but Week 7 will be a much lighter week in that regard. We’re guaranteed one matchup of teams over .500 with the 3-2 Titans hosting the 3-2-1 Colts in a huge AFC South matchup. The next biggest game is arguably 49ers-Chiefs.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened lookahead lines earlier this week for next week’s games. Those were pulled once the 1 p.m. ET slate got underway, and is now coming back up. Below, we’ve included the lookahead line and the re-opened current line.

Here’s our full list of Week 7 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Cardinals

October 16

Point spread: Cardinals -2.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Cardinals -135, Saints +115

October 13

Point spread: Cardinals -2.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Cardinals -135, Saints +115

Giants vs. Jaguars

October 16

Point spread: Jaguars -2
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Jaguars -140, Giants +120

October 13

Point spread: Jaguars -3
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Jaguars -150, Giants +130

Lions vs. Cowboys

October 16

Point spread: Cowboys -7
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -305, Lions +255

October 13

Point spread: Cowboys -7
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -285, Lions +240

Bucs vs. Panthers

October 16

Point spread: Bucs -10
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Bucs -460, Panthers +370

October 13

Point spread: Bucs -9.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Bucs -450, Panthers +360

Packers vs. Commanders

October 16

Point spread: Packers -5.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Packers -225, Commanders +190

October 13

Point spread: Packers -5.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Packers -215, Commanders +185

Colts vs. Titans

October 16

Point spread: Titans -2
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Titans -125, Colts +105

October 13

Point spread: Titans -2
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Titans -125, Colts +105

Falcons vs. Bengals

October 16

Point spread: Bengals -6.5
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Bengals -300, Falcons +250

October 13

Point spread: Bengals -7
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bengals -295, Falcons +245

Browns vs. Ravens

October 16

Point spread: Ravens -6
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Ravens -255, Browns +215

October 13

Point spread: Ravens -6
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Ravens -255, Browns +215

Jets vs. Broncos

October 16

Point spread: Broncos -3.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Broncos -180, Jets +155

October 13

Point spread: Broncos -3.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Broncos -195, Jets +165

Texans vs. Raiders

October 16

Point spread: Raiders -7
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Raiders -285, Texans +240

October 13

Point spread: Raiders -7
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Raiders -285, Texans +240

Seahawks vs. Chargers

October 16

Point spread: Chargers -7
Point total: 52
Moneyline: Chargers -320, Seahawks +265

October 13

Point spread: Chargers -7.5
Point total: 53
Moneyline: Chargers -345, Seahawks +285

Chiefs vs. 49ers

October 16

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

October 13

Point spread: Chiefs -1.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -125, 49ers +105

Steelers vs. Dolphins

October 16

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

October 13

Point spread: Dolphins -6
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -255, Steelers +215

Bears vs. Patriots

October 16

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

October 13

Point spread: Patriots -6
Point total: 38.5
Moneyline: Patriots -255, Bears +215

