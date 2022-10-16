Packers RB Aaron Jones starting slowly in Week 6 vs. Jets

The Green Bay Packers are hosting the New York Jets in Week 6 of the NFL season. The entire offense looks off as quarterback Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a thumb injury. He hasn’t been taken out of the game or anything, but it is just contributing to the slow overall start to the offense. The crowd at Lambeau Field has booed multiple times when drives have ended short.

Starting running back Aaron Jones has been practically non-existent in the first half. He has three carries for zero total yards and has caught one of two targets for six yards through the air. Jones is usually a staple of the offense and helps to dictate their pacing. For whatever reason, the Jets either have him figured out, or Green Bay just isn’t using him for some reason.

Jones doesn’t seem to be hurt, and it feels like the Packers just aren’t calling his number. Teammate AJ Dillon has seven carries for 19 yards and has caught one of his two targets for one yard. The big surprise of the game is that tight end Robert Tonyan has six receptions for 61 yards. Jones is typically a favorite check down target for Rodgers because he can make things happen in space, but he just isn’t getting called on.

The Packers head into halftime tied 3-3 against New York. We will see if Jones is used more often in the second half.