Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg: Picks, predictions, how to watch Bundesliga match

Bundesliga play continues on Matchday 10 with Bayern Munich taking on SC Freiburg. Bayern are actually behind Freiburg in the table entering this match but can leapfrog them with a win. Union Berlin is currently at the top of the table and would not cede that spot even if Bayern grab three points Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know for this match, including odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bayern Munich v. SC Freiburg

Date: Sunday, October 16

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Bayern Munich: -425

Draw: +500

SC Freiburg: +900

Moneyline pick: Draw +500

If you’re confident in Bayern Munich, you can take them against the spread to bring the line down a bit. However, Freiburg have been solid so far in Bundesliga play with their last domestic loss coming two months ago. On the flip side, Bayern have three draws in their last five Bundesliga games. A draw comes in at amazing value and it seems like a real possibility given how both teams have played entering this match. Take them to split the points here.

