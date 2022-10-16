Paris Saint-Germain vs. Marseille: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

Two of Ligue 1’s hottest teams will go head-to-head in Matchday 11 as Paris Saint-Germain plays host to Marseille on Sunday. Still unbeaten on the season, PSG sit in first place while Marseille are in third place just three points back from the league leaders. Lorient sits in between the two, one point behind PSG after 10 matches.

The game is set to kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET from Parc des Princes in Paris as PSG look to bounce back from a 0-0 draw with Reims last week. The hosts are favored at -280 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Marseille are the heavy underdogs at +750. A draw comes in at +450. You can catch all the action on beIN SPORTS, or via livestream on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Fanatiz, or fuboTV.

Paris Saint-Germain v. Marseille

Date: Sunday, October 16

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Live stream: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Fanatiz, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Paris Saint-Germain: -280

Draw: +450

Marseille: +750

Moneyline pick: Draw +450

Both teams are coming off less-than-ideal results in Matchday 10 with PSG logging a scoreless draw with lowly Reims and Marseille dropping a 2-1 result to Ajaccio, giving the 18th-place side their second win of the season. Both sides are also coming off midweek Champions League matches and will look to refocus on domestic league play this weekend.

PSG are missing some key players, most notably Lionel Messi, who will be sidelined for a few weeks with a calf injury. He missed the match against Reims, resulting in PSG’s scoreless Ligue 1 game all season. They’ll also be without Sergio Ramos and Presnel Kimpembe. Renato Sanches is expected to be available for Sunday’s contest.

That leaves the stage set for Marseille to swoop in and steal points on Sunday, as a win would bring them level on points with the reigning Ligue 1 champions. PSG have shown they’re more likely to struggle without Messi on the pitch so I’m going with a draw in this one. It comes in at a fantastic value and PSG could come out on the back foot early without several key players.

