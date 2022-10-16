Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: Picks, predictions, how to watch El Clasico

El Clasico is back with Real Madrid hosting Barcelona Sunday in Matchday 10. Both teams are tied at the top of the La Liga table, giving this Clasico the typical feel of a massive clash. Here’s everything you need to know for this match, including odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Real Madrid v. Barcelona

Date: Sunday, October 16

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Real Madrid: +125

Draw: +255

Barcelona: +190

Moneyline pick: Real Madrid +125

Barcelona are coming off a tough 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in the Champions League with Robert Lewandowski getting a late equalizer to rescue a point for the Catalan club. Real Madrid also had a draw in Champions League play but it was less tense with a 1-1 result. Barcelona have only given up one goal in La Liga play but Real Madrid tend to hold teams down at home. Back Los Blancos to get the win Sunday to go to the top of the table.

