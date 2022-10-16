Liverpool vs. Manchester City: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League

Liverpool, fresh off a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to No. 1 Arsenal last week, will look for redemption against Erling Haaland and Manchester City as the Premier League heads into Matchday 11. The Reds will host Man City at Anfield on Sunday with kickoff set for 11:30 a.m. ET.

With several players sidelined by injuries after an underwhelming start to the season, Liverpool understandably come in as the underdogs as DraftKings Sportsbook has them priced at +280 on the moneyline. Man City are favored at -115 while a draw comes in at +310. You can catch all the action on the USA Network, or via livestream on the USA Network app (paired with a cable TV subscription) or fuboTV.

Liverpool v. Manchester City

Date: Sunday, October 16

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: USA app, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Liverpool: +280

Draw: +310

Manchester City: -115

Moneyline pick: Manchester City -115

Liverpool gave Arsenal a run for their money last week, but a pair of penalties — one of which came in the 76th minute — put the Reds away as they remain in 10th place with just 10 points on the season. Jurgen Klopp’s side has seen struggle after struggle, only able to win two matches so far as they find themselves in an even worse spot with injury news. This weekend will find them without Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. While most of those players are out for at least a few weeks, it looks like there are more rough waters ahead for the Reds.

On the other side, Manchester City are off to a flying start going 7-2-0 in their first nine outings as they’ve been trailing Arsenal by just one point for the majority of the season. Haaland has an incredible 15 goals through the first nine games, adding five more goals in just three Champions League games. Phil Foden is next in line for scoring leaders with six goals and three assists while Kevin De Bruyne has an impressive nine assists on the campaign.

Given the injuries and their recent poor run of form combined with Champions League congestion, I’m taking Manchester City to keep rolling and get the win over Liverpool in this one.

