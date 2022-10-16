Jacoby Brissett start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Jacoby Brissett is off to a shaky start. When the Browns announced he would be starting, many thought the Browns would have some early struggles. We look at his Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Jacoby Brissett

Through five games, Brissett has thrown for 1,060 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. With better quarterback play, the Browns would have a better record. It was expected they would struggle early on, but the AFC North is wide open.

The New England Patriots are coming off their best defensive game of the season. They shut out the Lions who were one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league. They also forced two turnovers and scored a touchdown. The Patriots are allowing 211 passing yards per game which ranks 11th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they’re giving up 18.3 points to quarterbacks which ranks 21st in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 6?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Brissett should sit.