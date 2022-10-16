Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Since signing with the Cleveland Browns, Kareem Hunt has been the RB2 on their team. However, the duo of him and Nick Chubb is likely the best in the NFL. That has shown through five games this season. We look at his Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Through five games, Hunt has 57 carries for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 14 receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. He’s averaging just over 11 carries a game which is good for a RB2. He’s coming off a matchup with the Chargers where he had 11 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown. I would expect a quiet game from him this week.

The New England Patriots are coming off their best defensive game of the season. They shut out the Lions who were one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league. They also forced two turnovers and scored a touchdown. The Patriots are the 11th most rushing yards per game. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they’re giving up 15.9 points to running backs which ranks 6th in the NFL. This is a tough play, especially with how Chubb has played as of late.

Start or sit in Week 6?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Hunt should sit.