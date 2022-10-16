Amari Cooper start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Amari Cooper has been a great addition for the Browns. While they lost Jarvis Landry in the offseason, Cooper has truly filled in the WR1 role for the Browns. We look at his Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Amari Cooper

In his first five games with the Browns, Cooper has 27 receptions for 304 yards and three touchdowns. Cooper's numbers have been up and down as he has two games with 100+ yards, but also has two games with less than 20 yards. In Week 5, against the Los Angeles Chargers, Cooper had seven receptions on 12 targets for 76 yards and a touchdown. I expect another breakout game from Cooper this week.

The New England Patriots are coming off their best defensive game of the season. They shut out the Lions who were one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league. They also forced two turnovers and scored a touchdown. The Patriots are allowing 211 passing yards per game which ranks 11th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they’re giving up 26 points to wide receivers which ranks 16th in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 6?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Cooper should start.