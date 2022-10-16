Donovan Peoples-Jones start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

With the Browns losing numerous wide receivers this offseason, Donovan Peoples-Jones was the clear-cut No. 2 receiver on the depth chart. His numbers haven't been great early on. We look at his Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Through five games, Peoples-Jones has 16 receptions for 191 yards. Brissett has targeted Amari Cooper and David Njoku much more. While Brissett is playing quarterback, it’s unlikely that Peoples-Jones will have a big impact. The Browns are a run-first offense and when they do pass, Peoples-Jones isn’t being targeted much. I expect another quiet game from him in this one.

The New England Patriots are coming off their best defensive game of the season. They shut out the Lions who were one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league. They also forced two turnovers and scored a touchdown. The Patriots are allowing 211 passing yards per game which ranks 11th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they’re giving up 26 points to wide receivers which ranks 16th in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 6?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Peoples-Jones should sit.