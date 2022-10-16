David Njoku start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

This offseason, the Browns signed David Njoku to a four-year, $54.75 million contract. So far, Njoku has played well. We look at his Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TE David Njoku

Through five games, Njoku has 24 receptions for 289 yards and a touchdown. His biggest issue has been his quarterback play. While Brissett likes targeting him, they don't throw the ball that much. When you have Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt coming out of the backfield, it makes sense to run the ball a ton. I expect a good fantasy week from Njoku.

The New England Patriots are coming off their best defensive game of the season. They shut out the Lions who were one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league. They also forced two turnovers and scored a touchdown. The Patriots are allowing 211 passing yards per game which ranks 11th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they’re giving up 11.4 points to tight ends which ranks 23rd in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 6?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Njoku should start.