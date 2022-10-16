Mac Jones start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

UPDATE: It’s looking “doubtful” that Jones is able to play on Sunday, per Jeremy Fowler. He will test out his ankle before the game, but it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play.

Week 6 of the NFL season will see the New England Patriots hit the road to take on the Cleveland Browns for an AFC matchup. The Patriots could be rolling out their backup quarterback this week. Starter Mac Jones has been battling an ankle injury and missed last week’s game. He heads into the weekend logging limited practice participation and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game. If he can't play, the rookie Bailey Zappe is expected to get his second career start.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

Jones is a better real-life quarterback than he is a fantasy football quarterback. He has only played in three games this year but has thrown for 786 yards with only two touchdowns to five interceptions. Jones lacks dominant pass-catchers, and the Patriots' game plan on offensive supports running backs more than anything.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Jones shouldn’t be started in your Week 6 fantasy lineup. He is coming off an ankle injury (if he even plays) which could hinder his already limited mobility. Jones hasn’t shown much this season for fantasy football and doesn't have a great matchup against the Browns' defense. Sit him this week.