Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots will have a new starting running back in Week 6 when they take on the Clevland Browns. Damien Harris is dealing with an injury, so we could see second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson leading the backfield. He has a ton of upside and has played well this season. In five games, he has run the ball 68 times for 372 yards and a touchdown. He has also added 13 receptions on 16 targets for 71 additional yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson has a good matchup for your fantasy football lineups this weekend. The Browns are giving up the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Even if Stevenson doesn’t have Mac Jones under center, who is dealing with an injury of his own, he should be able to have a productive outing.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Stevenson has low-end RB1 upside this week from the anticipated workload and a good matchup. He should be started in your lineup, even if Harris were to be a surprise active.