DeVante Parker start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots are hoping to have their starting quarterback this week. Mac Jones has been dealing with an injury that saw him miss the team’s last game. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has taken over as the team’s starter and has found a reliable target in DeVante Parker. He didn't play last week but is coming off a game where he scored his first touchdown of the season. In Week 3, Parker caught five-of-10 targets for 156, so he sees his role increase over the weeks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR DeVante Parker

The Cleveland Browns are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing wide receivers. This limits his upside in the offense, which is expected to be more run-heavy. Even with starting running back Damien Harris sidelined, Rhamondre Stevenson is in for a big day in the backfield. Whether Jones or Zappe is under center, Parker should see a decent number of targets, but I worry about his production.

Start or sit in Week 6?

So far this year, Parker has either needed a touchdown or 150 yards to be fantasy relevant. I don’t know that either happen this week, so he should remain on your bench against Cleveland.