Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots will take on the Cleveland Browns in a battle of AFC teams. New England hopes that starting quarterback Mac Jones will be back this week from his injury. If he cannot go again, it’ll be the rookie Bailey Zappe making his second career start. Meyers had missed two games in a row but was able to return last week against the Detroit Lions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers had seven receptions on eight targets for 111 yards and a touchdown last week. He has only played in three games this season but has at least six targets in each of them. Meyers has weekly upside, even if there are times he seems allergic to touchdowns. The Browns' defense is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing wide receivers, which presents a tougher matchup for Meyers.

Start or sit in Week 6?

If you are in a PPR league, Meyers has flex appeal based on his target share. Yes, the Cleveland defense hasn’t been the most profitable to wide receivers, but I think Meyers can bring in enough receptions and yards to make him worth a starting spot. Sit him in standard leagues, though.