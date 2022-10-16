Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots are heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns banged up. Starting QB Mac Jones, RB Damien Harris, and WR Jakobi Meyers are all uncertain for Sunday’s game. You would think that this means that there is an opportunity for the tight ends to shine. While Jonnu Smith has been dealing with injuries this season, tight end Hunter Henry has not been able to step up.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TE Hunter Henry

Through five games, Henry only has nine receptions on 14 targets for 95 yards. He hasn't caught a touchdown pass, and it hasn't seemed to matter if he was catching passes from Jones or the backup Bailey Zappe. He has disappeared in this offense even when presented with a seemingly great opportunity.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Let’s not get crazy, Henry shouldn't be started in your league. Could he go off? Sure. Will he? Doubtful.