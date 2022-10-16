 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Hunter Henry ahead of the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the Browns.

Tight end Hunter Henry #85 of the New England Patriots looks on before the first half of a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns banged up. Starting QB Mac Jones, RB Damien Harris, and WR Jakobi Meyers are all uncertain for Sunday’s game. You would think that this means that there is an opportunity for the tight ends to shine. While Jonnu Smith has been dealing with injuries this season, tight end Hunter Henry has not been able to step up.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TE Hunter Henry

Through five games, Henry only has nine receptions on 14 targets for 95 yards. He hasn't caught a touchdown pass, and it hasn't seemed to matter if he was catching passes from Jones or the backup Bailey Zappe. He has disappeared in this offense even when presented with a seemingly great opportunity.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Let’s not get crazy, Henry shouldn't be started in your league. Could he go off? Sure. Will he? Doubtful.

