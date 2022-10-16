Best DFS lineup strategy for Cowboys-Eagles on Sunday Night Football

Week 6 of the NFL season will continue o Sunday, October 16. This week’s edition of Sunday Night Football will feature the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East brawl. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

Injuries

Dallas is relatively healthy, as they have only ruled out third-string RB Rico Dowdle (ankle). Quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) isn’t expected to play but is still questionable, as are WR CeeDee Lamb (hip) and T Jason Peters (chest).

The Eagles have yet to rule out any player. Cornerback Josh Jobe (shoulder) and DE Janarius Robinson (ankle) are the only two on the injury report, and they are questionable.

Captain’s Chair

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles — $17,700

Hurts continues to put on a show for the Eagles this season. Through five games, he has thrown for 1,359 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Hurts is known for his rushing upside and has 68 attempts for 266 yards and six touchdowns. This will likely be his toughest test yet against a defense giving up the seventh-fewest DFS points to opposing quarterbacks. His rushing ability could come in handy in this one and make him worthy of the Captian’s chair.

A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles — $15,900

While Hurts has a tougher matchup, Brown has an average one. The Cowboys' defense ranks 19th for most DFS points given up to opposing wide receivers. Brown has caught 28 of his 45 targets for 436 yards and a touchdown so far this season. He has been the best receiver for the Eagles and wasted no time getting on the same page with Hurts. In a DFS slate that is devoid of good matchups, he should have a good game.

Value Plays

Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys — $5,400

Gallup wasted little time having an impact this season. After missing the first three games of the year, he returned in Week 4 and caught a touchdown. Last week, he didn't find the endzone but did bring in four of his five targets for 44 yards. Gallup is continuing to build a rapport with backup quarterback Cooper Rush, and it should pay off for your lineups Sunday night.

Jake Elliott, K, Philadelphia Eagles — $4,000

When it comes to setting a DFS lineup, you have to try and find an advantage where you can. While most players will be loading up with position players, I think there is value in taking Elliott. He has made four of five field goal attempts and 13 of his 14 extra-point tries this season. The Cowboys' defense has been one of the better units in the league, and if they do hinder Hurts and company, it should result in more field goal looks for Elliott.