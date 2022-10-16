What time is the 2022 South Point 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, October 16 with the 2022 South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on NBC Live. This is the first race in the Round of 8 for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Playoffs.

The 2019 race was won by Martin Truex Jr. in 2:48:34. This was the first scheduled nighttime race in the history of the Las Vegas Speedway. Kurt Busch won the 2020 race in 3:03:32 after the race went into overtime. Last year’s winner was Denny Hamlin, who finished in 2:46:08. Barring another overtime finish, this year’s iteration of the race should last just under three hours.

Hamlin heads into this weekend with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. Christopher Bell (who won last week’s race) follows with +800 odds, with Chase Elliott (+800), Tyler Reddick (+900) and Ross Chastain (+900) coming in behind him.