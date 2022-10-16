How to watch NASCAR’s South Point 400 via live stream

NASCAR will be in Sin City for its events this weekend. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the 2022 South Point 400 on Sunday, October 16. The race will start at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. This is the first race in the Round of 8 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Playoffs. Denny Hamlin won this race last year, and Christopher Bell is coming off a win last week.
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Live Stream or through the NBC Sports Live app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Denny Hamlin is favored to win the race with +550 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott follow at +800, and Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Larson follow at +900.
2022 South Point 400 live stream
Date: Sunday, October 16
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Channel: NBC
Live stream link: NBC
STARTING LINEUP
2022 South Point 400 Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Ross Chastain
|1
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|14
|J.J. Yeley
|15
|15
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|17
|Kyle Busch
|18
|18
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|19
|19
|Christopher Bell
|20
|20
|Harrison Burton
|21
|21
|Joey Logano
|22
|22
|Ty Gibbs
|23
|23
|William Byron
|24
|24
|Justin Haley
|31
|25
|Michael McDowell
|34
|26
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|27
|Cole Custer
|41
|28
|Ty Dillon
|42
|29
|Erik Jones
|43
|30
|Bubba Wallace
|45
|31
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47
|32
|Alex Bowman
|48
|33
|Cody Ware
|51
|34
|Landon Cassill
|77
|35
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|36
|Daniel Suarez
|99