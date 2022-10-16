How to watch NASCAR’s South Point 400 via live stream

NASCAR will be in Sin City for its events this weekend. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the 2022 South Point 400 on Sunday, October 16. The race will start at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. This is the first race in the Round of 8 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Playoffs. Denny Hamlin won this race last year, and Christopher Bell is coming off a win last week.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Live Stream or through the NBC Sports Live app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Denny Hamlin is favored to win the race with +550 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott follow at +800, and Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Larson follow at +900.

2022 South Point 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, October 16

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC

STARTING LINEUP