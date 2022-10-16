 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR’s South Point 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway via live stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Ford, leads Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 DeWalt Toyota, during the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 09, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR will be in Sin City for its events this weekend. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the 2022 South Point 400 on Sunday, October 16. The race will start at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. This is the first race in the Round of 8 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Playoffs. Denny Hamlin won this race last year, and Christopher Bell is coming off a win last week.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Live Stream or through the NBC Sports Live app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Denny Hamlin is favored to win the race with +550 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott follow at +800, and Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Larson follow at +900.

2022 South Point 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, October 16
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Channel: NBC
Live stream link: NBC

STARTING LINEUP

2022 South Point 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Ty Gibbs 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Bubba Wallace 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Landon Cassill 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation