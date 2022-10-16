Joey Logano wins at Las Vegas, clinches leads Cup Series playoffs Championship 4 berth

The NASCAR Cup Series opened its Round of 8 in the playoff and Joey Logano drew first blood. Logano won the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He edged out Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch for the checkered flag. It was Logano’s third victory of the 2022 season.

More important than the checkered flag, Logano has clinched a berth in the Championship 4 with the victory. He entered the race in second place in the playoff chase behind Chase Elliott, with Chastain in third place. Elliott finished the race in 21st place.

The drivers head to Florida next weekend. They will run the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Motor Speedway. William Byron is the defending race champion.