How much will the winner of LIV Golf Jeddah receive?

The LIV Golf Jeddah tournament enters its third and final round Sunday, and it’s the last event before the team match play competition that will end the season in Miami in less than two weeks. And for many players such as Dustin Johnson or Cameron Smith, what they make playing might still pale in comparison to what they receive just for joining the nascent tour.
The seventh and final “regular” LIV Golf event of 2022 is near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. The prize pools for all LIV events outside of the last one of the year are all the same, with a total of $20 million in individual prize money split amongst the 48 players, as well as an additional $5 million based on their team performance.
Here’s how each of the 48 participants will be compensated, beyond what they’ve received as guaranteed money in exclusivity contracts with the league, for LIV Golf Jeddah. Kevin Na withdrew due to illness during the second round, and will finish in last place.
LIV Golf Jeddah Prize Money
|Place
|Winnings
|Place
|Winnings
|1
|$4,000,000
|2
|$2,125,000
|3
|$1,500,000
|4
|$1,050,000
|5
|$975,000
|6
|$800,000
|7
|$675,000
|8
|$625,000
|9
|$580,000
|10
|$560,000
|11
|$540,000
|12
|$450,000
|13
|$360,000
|14
|$270,000
|15
|$250,000
|16
|$240,000
|17
|$232,000
|18
|$226,000
|19
|$220,000
|20
|$200,000
|21
|$180,000
|22
|$172,000
|23
|$170,000
|24
|$168,000
|25
|$166,000
|26
|$164,000
|27
|$162,000
|28
|$160,000
|29
|$158,000
|30
|$156,000
|31
|$154,000
|32
|$152,000
|33
|$150,000
|34
|$148,000
|35
|$146,000
|36
|$144,000
|37
|$142,000
|38
|$140,000
|39
|$138,000
|40
|$136,000
|41
|$134,000
|42
|$132,000
|43
|$130,000
|44
|$128,000
|45
|$126,000
|46
|$124,000
|47
|$122,000
|Kevin Na
|$120,000
Here’s the breakdown of the team money for the LIV Golf Invitational in Jeddah. All prize money is shared equally amongst the four members of the team.
First place team: $3 million
Second place team: $1.5 million
Third place team: $500,000