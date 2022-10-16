 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of LIV Golf Jeddah receive?

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah, taking place in Saudi Arabia in 2022.

Team Captain Brooks Koepka of Smash GC waits to play his fourth shot on the 18th hole during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf &amp; Country Club on October 15, 2022 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf via Getty Images

The LIV Golf Jeddah tournament enters its third and final round Sunday, and it’s the last event before the team match play competition that will end the season in Miami in less than two weeks. And for many players such as Dustin Johnson or Cameron Smith, what they make playing might still pale in comparison to what they receive just for joining the nascent tour.

The seventh and final “regular” LIV Golf event of 2022 is near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. The prize pools for all LIV events outside of the last one of the year are all the same, with a total of $20 million in individual prize money split amongst the 48 players, as well as an additional $5 million based on their team performance.

Here’s how each of the 48 participants will be compensated, beyond what they’ve received as guaranteed money in exclusivity contracts with the league, for LIV Golf Jeddah. Kevin Na withdrew due to illness during the second round, and will finish in last place.

LIV Golf Jeddah Prize Money

Place Winnings
1 $4,000,000
2 $2,125,000
3 $1,500,000
4 $1,050,000
5 $975,000
6 $800,000
7 $675,000
8 $625,000
9 $580,000
10 $560,000
11 $540,000
12 $450,000
13 $360,000
14 $270,000
15 $250,000
16 $240,000
17 $232,000
18 $226,000
19 $220,000
20 $200,000
21 $180,000
22 $172,000
23 $170,000
24 $168,000
25 $166,000
26 $164,000
27 $162,000
28 $160,000
29 $158,000
30 $156,000
31 $154,000
32 $152,000
33 $150,000
34 $148,000
35 $146,000
36 $144,000
37 $142,000
38 $140,000
39 $138,000
40 $136,000
41 $134,000
42 $132,000
43 $130,000
44 $128,000
45 $126,000
46 $124,000
47 $122,000
Kevin Na $120,000

Here’s the breakdown of the team money for the LIV Golf Invitational in Jeddah. All prize money is shared equally amongst the four members of the team.

First place team: $3 million
Second place team: $1.5 million
Third place team: $500,000

