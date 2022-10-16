How much will the winner of LIV Golf Jeddah receive?

The LIV Golf Jeddah tournament enters its third and final round Sunday, and it’s the last event before the team match play competition that will end the season in Miami in less than two weeks. And for many players such as Dustin Johnson or Cameron Smith, what they make playing might still pale in comparison to what they receive just for joining the nascent tour.

The seventh and final “regular” LIV Golf event of 2022 is near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. The prize pools for all LIV events outside of the last one of the year are all the same, with a total of $20 million in individual prize money split amongst the 48 players, as well as an additional $5 million based on their team performance.

Here’s how each of the 48 participants will be compensated, beyond what they’ve received as guaranteed money in exclusivity contracts with the league, for LIV Golf Jeddah. Kevin Na withdrew due to illness during the second round, and will finish in last place.

LIV Golf Jeddah Prize Money Place Winnings Place Winnings 1 $4,000,000 2 $2,125,000 3 $1,500,000 4 $1,050,000 5 $975,000 6 $800,000 7 $675,000 8 $625,000 9 $580,000 10 $560,000 11 $540,000 12 $450,000 13 $360,000 14 $270,000 15 $250,000 16 $240,000 17 $232,000 18 $226,000 19 $220,000 20 $200,000 21 $180,000 22 $172,000 23 $170,000 24 $168,000 25 $166,000 26 $164,000 27 $162,000 28 $160,000 29 $158,000 30 $156,000 31 $154,000 32 $152,000 33 $150,000 34 $148,000 35 $146,000 36 $144,000 37 $142,000 38 $140,000 39 $138,000 40 $136,000 41 $134,000 42 $132,000 43 $130,000 44 $128,000 45 $126,000 46 $124,000 47 $122,000 Kevin Na $120,000

Here’s the breakdown of the team money for the LIV Golf Invitational in Jeddah. All prize money is shared equally amongst the four members of the team.

First place team: $3 million

Second place team: $1.5 million

Third place team: $500,000