Zach Wilson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets are coming off a big 40-17 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, marking their second straight win as their record improves to 3-2. Zach Wilson played his second game of the season after returning from a knee injury, but will he be worth starting in Week 6 against the Packers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Zach Wilson

Wilson completed 14-of-21 for 210 yards and no touchdowns, but he added four rushing attempts for two yards while finding the end zone on the ground. It’s his second game back after returning from injury, and it was good for 14.6 fantasy points as he didn’t quite hit the 19.8-point mark he did in his first game back. It bodes well for the Jets that Wilson’s first two games back ended in wins, and they’ll look to keep that streak going in Week 6 against the Packers.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Wilson has looked good through his first two games and hasn’t shown any signs of a lingering injury, so he should have a good outlook against the Packers as well. Unfortunately for Wilson, the Packers have the second-best pass defense in the league, allowing an average of just 177 yards per game from opposing quarterbacks.

His first two weeks haven’t been quite enough to garner him an absolute must-start across all leagues, but he can still bring some value to plenty of teams. Start Zach Wilson as a QB2 in leagues that allow it in Week 6.