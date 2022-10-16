Breece Hall start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets are coming off their second straight win after defeating the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 with a score of 40-17, bringing their record to 3-2 on the season. Breece Hall had easily his best performance of the season as he found the end zone for the second straight game. They’ll go up against a tough Green Bay Packers defense in Week 6 on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Breece Hall

Breece Hall had a huge week, notching 18 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown, while he caught both of his targets for another impressive 100 yards on the day. He racked up 27.7 PPR fantasy points for his biggest fantasy output of the season. 18 carries sets a new career high for the rookie running back after his previous career high of 17 set in Week 4’s win over the Steelers.

With Zach Wilson (knee) back under center, Breece Hall should continue to see the bulk of the workload in the backfield and should benefit from the Jets’ strong running game that saw them score five rushing touchdowns in Week 5. The Packers have one of the best passing defenses in the league and sit middle of the pack for rushing defense, so we can expect the Jets to focus on their running game in Week 6.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Breece Hall is a must-start in Week 6 across all leagues.