Michael Carter start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets are coming off a big 40-17 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, marking their second straight win. Michael Carter didn’t see a ton of volume, but he found the end zone twice to still bring plenty of value to fantasy managers. The Jets will go up against a tough Green Bay Packers team in Week 6 on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

Carter ran the ball 10 times for 21 yards and two touchdowns while catching both of his targets for another 12 yards on the day. It was his best performance of the season in terms of fantasy value, as he brought in 17.3 PPR points which is just a bit higher than the previous high mark he set of 17.0 in the Week 1 loss to the Ravens. Carter has been splitting duties in the backfield with rookie Breece Hall, but since Zach Wilson (knee) made his return, Hall has seen the majority of the workload on the ground, as he’s amassed 35 carries through the last two games. Carter will be dependent on touchdowns for the foreseeable future as his touches continue to slowly diminish.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Carter should be a decent flex option in Week 6 and beyond especially if he continues to be able to find the end zone.