Garrett Wilson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets logged their second straight win in Week 5 with a 40-17 trouncing of the Miami Dolphins. Garrett Wilson wasn’t too involved in the passing game and will go up against a tough Green Bay pass defense in Week 6 on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Wilson caught 3-of-4 for just 27 yards in the Week 5 win, good for his least productive day of the season. He was only able to turn out 5.7 PPR fantasy points as he’s been trying to replicate his breakout performance from Week 2 which he totaled 30 PPR points. His target share has been decreasing each week, and it directly coincides with the return of QB Zach Wilson (knee) two weeks ago. Garrett Wilson saw a combined 33 targets through the first three games but has only seen a total of 10 through his last two games with Zach Wilson back under center.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Not only will the Jets be going up against one of the toughest pass defenses in the league in Week 6, but Garrett Wilson looks to be trending downward since the return of Zach Wilson. Garrett is best kept on your bench in Week 6 and beyond until he and Zach can find some chemistry to get things going.